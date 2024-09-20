Many are arguing that Western restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow and other long-range missiles are tying Ukraine’s hands.

And news that Iran is supplying Ukraine with Fath-360 ballistic missiles is only compounding fears that Ukraine’s air defenses won’t hold up against daily Russian aerial attacks.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

On Sept. 13, Ukrainian disappointment was palpable when a meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer didn’t result in an announcement in support of Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadows.

However, Ukraine supporters are seeing signs that the US may be coming around to letting the UK give Ukraine the green light for Storm Shadow strikes on military targets in Russia. Allies are likely to discuss the possibility next week. 

Advertisement

Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac tells you what you need to know about the debate over Storm Shadows, how they could open the door for other long-range missiles like ATACMS and JASSMs, and how they could be a key factor in the trajectory of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac is the Deputy Managing News Editor for Kyiv Post. He’s been working in journalism for many years and has been focused on Ukrainian issues. Before joining Kyiv Post, he served as the Ukraine Desk Editor for WhoWhatWhy.org and as the Online News Editor for UATV Channel. He graduated from UMass Amherst in 2005 and learned the ropes as a cub reporter for The Recorder newspaper in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Read Next
Zelensky Heads to the US: Three Major Issues to Watch Zelensky
Zelensky Heads to the US: Three Major Issues to Watch
By Katie Livingstone
6h ago
High Wages, Heavy Losses: Russian Volunteers Account for 20% of War Dead Russia
High Wages, Heavy Losses: Russian Volunteers Account for 20% of War Dead
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
'Sarmat Will Reach Strasbourg in 3 minutes' - Russian Duma Speaker Threatens Europe Biden
'Sarmat Will Reach Strasbourg in 3 minutes' - Russian Duma Speaker Threatens Europe
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Forest Fires Deposit Decades-Old Radioactive Dust in Norway, Finland Chornobyl
Forest Fires Deposit Decades-Old Radioactive Dust in Norway, Finland
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Media: Defense Minister Umerov Dismisses Budanov’s HUR Deputies
Next » Zelensky Heads to the US: Three Major Issues to Watch