Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has not yet received permission from the United States or Britain to use long-range missiles inside Russia.

“Neither America nor the United Kingdom gave us permission to use these weapons on the territory of Russia, on any targets at any distance. We have not used [their] long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation,” he said late on Friday, adding that he thought the two allies feared an “escalation” of hostilities.

International aid for Ukraine has “accelerated”

Ukraine’s allies increased military support significantly in early September, reported the president.

“(Aid) accelerated in September... and we can feel the difference,” said Zelensky, whose military forces are struggling to stop the Russian forces’ advance in the east.

Zelensky says the peace plan floated by China and Brazil is not “concrete”

A peace plan for Ukraine that China and Brazil proposed this spring was too vague, President Zelensky said late on Friday.

“I don’t think it was a concrete plan. I don’t see any specific action or stages in it, just generalized procedures. Generalizations always hide something,” he told reporters.