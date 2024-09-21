For the second anniversary of launching mobilization in the Russian Federation, the Chronicles research project and the Extreme Scan group surveyed Russians, proving that almost half of them support the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

This is according to Radio Liberty, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the poll results, 49% of Russians surveyed would support the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and the start of peace talks without achieving the military goals set by Moscow. In comparison, 33% of respondents opposed such a decision. Also, 63% of survey participants favored concluding a peace treaty with mutual concessions between Russia and Ukraine in the coming year.

As many as 32% of respondents said they were ready to participate in the war against Ukraine by order of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, whereas 30% expressed the opposite intention. 29% of Russians were in favor of a new wave of mobilization.

The experts specify that the number of residents of the Russian Federation who are in favor of the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and a ceasefire without achieving the goals of the war has increased by 9% compared to February 2023. Then, 40% of respondents spoke in favor of such an initiative.

In addition, the respondents were asked what is more important – to oust the Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region or to seize new territories in the Donbas. 53% of those polled were in favor of ousting the Ukrainian Armed Forces from near Kursk, while 15% were in favor of seizing more territory in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

800 respondents over 18 took part in the survey, which was conducted by telephone using a random sampling method from Sep.10 to 17.

Extreme Scan additionally conducted another telephone survey of 5,500 adults aged 18 and over. They were asked whether the men surrounding the respondents were ready to go to war in case of mobilization. 23% answered in the affirmative, 38% said they are not, and another 19% believe that it is fifty-fifty.

The probability of a new mobilization is assessed by 57% of survey participants as high, and 28% think the opposite. At the same time, 51% of respondents sympathize with those Russians who evade participation in the war, and 27% condemn them.

As reported, in September 2022, the Russian authorities announced the so-called partial mobilization for the war against Ukraine. According to official data, about 300,000 people were called up. The decree on mobilization has not yet been canceled.