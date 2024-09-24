"One man died and another six people were injured including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia," the regional governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

The regional capital was targeted by a series of "massive air strikes" over the course of two hours after 9:00 pm Monday evening, the state emergency service said.

Air strikes and drones set fire to an infrastructure facility and residential buildings, the governor said.

A municipal official, Regina Kharchenko, wrote on Telegram that 74 blocks of flats and 24 private houses were damaged in various districts of the city.

Ukraine's air force said on social media that overnight air defences had downed 66 attack drones and 13 more were lost from radar. It said Russia had launched a total of 81 drones, mainly targeting northern and central Ukraine.

Russia also launched four missiles, the air force said.

In Ukraine's central Poltava region, drones damaged energy infrastructure, cutting supplies to 20 settlements, regional authorities said.

In Russia, the defence ministry said its forces had downed 13 Ukrainian drones over border regions overnight and on Tuesday morning.

Two civilians were wounded by Ukrainian shelling early Tuesday in the city of Gorlivka in the Russian-occupied part of the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian-appointed mayor said.