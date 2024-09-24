Journalists at The Times were not given access to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's detailed “victory plan,” which he reportedly intends to present to U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukraine’s Suspilne reported, citing a source in the President’s Office.

The source clarified that the publication's coverage of the plan, published on Sept. 22, is “based on assumptions,” as the journalists had neither seen the actual document nor received an explanation of the logic behind the strategy.

“The victory plan is comprehensive, with all points interconnected. It’s essential to implement them as a whole,” the source said.

The Times had previously outlined what it believed would be Zelensky's goals, including the securing of US support against potential political changes, including the possibility of a second Trump presidency - Donald Trump has been publicly critical of continued American aid to Ukraine.

The Times assessment was that the plan would revolve around four key points:

Western security guarantees: Zelensky will seek assurances of mutual defense pacts closer to the Article 5 protection NATO members enjoy.

Zelensky will seek assurances of mutual defense pacts closer to the Article 5 protection NATO members enjoy. Continued operations in Russia’s Kursk region: Ukraine aims to maintain pressure with military action as leverage in future negotiations.

Ukraine aims to maintain pressure with military action as leverage in future negotiations. Request for modern weapons: A specific request for advanced weaponry to counter Russian aggression.

A specific request for advanced weaponry to counter Russian aggression. International financial aid: Long-term financial support to rebuild Ukraine’s war-devastated economy.

Times sources said there was likely to be a fifth point related to the post-war period, though details remain undisclosed.

Western diplomats, cited by The Times, have stressed the high stakes surrounding the US presidential election, noting that the outcome could impact Russia's approach to peace talks.

It might alter Moscow's calculations if Washington continues its support under a Harris-led administration. However, the potential return of Donald Trump, who has voiced skepticism about further aid to Ukraine, could embolden Russia.

“For Putin, the outcome will be the most relevant element in his own calculations,” a diplomatic source is reported as saying by The Times.

“If the Russians come to the conclusion there is a government in Washington which is determined to continue to support Ukraine, that will definitely change their attitude on possible negotiations. But if they have the feeling that it’s Donald Trump, who is maybe offering them a cheap way out, that’s the end of it,” he added.

In its recent editorial, which followed the article on the alleged “peace plan,” The Times suggested Zelensky's US visit could be his last opportunity to secure critical commitments from Biden, particularly concerning long-range strikes against Russia.

“Mr Biden has a window of opportunity between now and the presidential inauguration in January which, if used wisely, could force President Putin to the negotiating table.

Washington could give the green light for Ukraine to use systems such as Britain’s Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missile in deep strikes that could seriously impair Russia’s war machine,” the editorial says.

However, NATO officials remain cautious, warning that such actions carry significant risks.

Diplomats agree that any future negotiations will be “very difficult and painful” for Ukraine, with one official warning that freezing the war at the current front lines would be a “disastrous” outcome.