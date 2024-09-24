Russian strikes killed three people and wounded at least 24 in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday afternoon, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The northeastern city, Ukraine’s second largest, lies around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border and has been pounded by Russian aerial attacks throughout the two-and-a-half-year war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The targets of the Russian bombs were an apartment building, a bakery, a stadium. In other words, the everyday life of ordinary people,” Zelensky said in a post on social media.

He posted a picture showing the facade of a nine-story apartment block partially ripped off, the windows blown out and debris strewn across the street.

A search and rescue operation was underway, he added.

Advertisement

“So far, we know of three killed and 24 injured,” he said.

Zelensky, who is in the United States this week for the latest round of international diplomacy on the war, called for the United Nations General Assembly to discuss Russia’s attacks on his country.

“We just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future. We need Russia to end this criminal and unprovoked aggression that violates all global rules,” he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
‘I’d Rather Be Dead’ – Russian Soldier Says Commanders Flee and Own Snipers Kill Them Kharkiv
‘I’d Rather Be Dead’ – Russian Soldier Says Commanders Flee and Own Snipers Kill Them
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
3h ago
War &amp; Business: Insights from Ukraine’s Top CEOs EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
War & Business: Insights from Ukraine’s Top CEOs
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Local Media in Pennsylvania Ho-Hum on Zelensky Ammo Plant Visit Zelensky
Local Media in Pennsylvania Ho-Hum on Zelensky Ammo Plant Visit
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Big News That Wasn’t, It’s a New World in Strategic Bombardment, Spinning the ‘Debris’ Top News
OPINION: Big News That Wasn’t, It’s a New World in Strategic Bombardment, Spinning the ‘Debris’
By Stefan Korshak
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: September 24, 2024
Next » World ‘Cannot Let Up’ on Ukraine, Biden Says at UN Meeting