Russia, with Iran’s mediation, is reportedly holding secret talks with Yemen's Houthi rebels about supplying P-800 Oniks (Yakhont) anti-ship cruise missiles, according to Reuters, citing Western and regional sources.

Negotiations have reportedly begun under former Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who died in May.

Reuters sources claim Russian and Houthi representatives have already met in Tehran twice this year, with more meetings expected soon. However, Russia has not yet made a final decision on the missile transfers,

The P-800 Oniks missiles, with a range of 300 kilometers, could significantly enhance the Houthis' ability to target commercial vessels and threaten US and European warships in the Red Sea.

Experts warn that these missiles could allow the Houthis to hit ships with greater accuracy, intensifying the risk to international maritime traffic.

Russia has previously supplied similar missiles to Hezbollah, and some believe this potential transfer is linked to Western discussions on allowing Ukraine to target deep inside Russia with long-range weapons.

Yemeni Houthi spokesperson Mohamed Abdel-Salam denied any knowledge of the negotiations when questioned by journalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted in June that Russia would respond to Western long-range weapons deliveries to Ukraine by supplying similar weapons to regions where Western interests are vulnerable.

According to CNN, Russia considered arming the Houthis in July but backed off after warnings from Saudi Arabia.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been attacking naval vessels in the Red Sea, targeting ships they claim are linked to Israel, disrupting global trade and forcing shipping companies to reroute vessels away from the Suez Canal.