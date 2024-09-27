Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Germany, France, and the United States announced several immediate and more long-term aid packages for Ukraine on September 25 and 26.
- The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is reportedly struggling to coordinate combat tasks with the Russian military despite having control over the counterterrorism operation against the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast.
- Russian and Ukrainian forces continued assaults in Kursk Oblast but neither side made further advances in the area.
- Russian forces recently advanced north of Kharkiv City and Chasiv Yar and east and southeast of Pokrovsk.
- Russian milbloggers criticized the Russian military command for holding joint military exercises with Laos, arguing that such exercises demonstrate that Russia is not learning from its battlefield experience in Ukraine.
Authors: Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Kateryna Stepanenko, Davit Gasparyan, Riley Bailey, and Frederick W. Kagan.
