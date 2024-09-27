Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Germany, France, and the United States announced several immediate and more long-term aid packages for Ukraine on September 25 and 26.
  • The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is reportedly struggling to coordinate combat tasks with the Russian military despite having control over the counterterrorism operation against the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian and Ukrainian forces continued assaults in Kursk Oblast but neither side made further advances in the area.
  • Russian forces recently advanced north of Kharkiv City and Chasiv Yar and east and southeast of Pokrovsk.
  • Russian milbloggers criticized the Russian military command for holding joint military exercises with Laos, arguing that such exercises demonstrate that Russia is not learning from its battlefield experience in Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Kateryna Stepanenko, Davit Gasparyan, Riley Bailey, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Russia Says Investigating Three Foreign Journalists For Reporting in Occupied Kursk Region War in Ukraine
Russia Says Investigating Three Foreign Journalists For Reporting in Occupied Kursk Region
By AFP
3h ago
Eurotopics: Zelensky's Peace Plan: a Real Solution or a Pipe Dream? War in Ukraine
Eurotopics: Zelensky's Peace Plan: a Real Solution or a Pipe Dream?
By Eurotopics
3h ago
Russian Drone Attack on Odesa Region Kills Three in Izmail War in Ukraine
Russian Drone Attack on Odesa Region Kills Three in Izmail
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Putin Rachets Up Nuclear Rhetoric, But is he Ready to Act? War in Ukraine
Putin Rachets Up Nuclear Rhetoric, But is he Ready to Act?
By AFP
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘These Are Proposals for Surrender’ – Ukraine at War Update for Sept. 27
Next » UN Says Lacks Funds to Help Ukraine This Winter