“For nearly three years, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom from Russian aggression, and it has been a top priority of my administration to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to prevail,” US President Joe Biden said after his meeting at the White House with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

“In that time, Ukraine has won the battle of Kyiv, reclaimed more than half the territory that Russia seized at the start of the war, and safeguarded its sovereignty and independence. But there is more work to do. That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Advertisement

He released to Ukraine all of the remaining security funding congressionally appropriated for Kyiv for the remainder of his presidential term, which ends in January. His vice president and the Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris, and her Republican presidential challenger, Donald Trump, are locked in a tight race before elections in November.

Western allies have voiced concern that Washington will not be a reliable partner should the Republican candidate prevail. Trump has escalated his anti-Ukraine rhetoric in recent weeks, saying in a rally Wednesday that Zelensky has made “nasty little aspersions about him” after the Ukrainian leader cast doubt on Trump’s claims to end the war in 24 hours.

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Air Force Video Shows Impressive Skynex System for First Time Ukraine’s Air Command West shared the first impressive footage of Rheinmetall's Skynex “Shahed-killer” air defense system on Facebook on Sept. 25.

In his address, Biden officially announced that he also directed the US Department of Defense to allocate the remaining Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds by the end of this year, which amounts to $2.4 billion, in addition to the $5.5 billion already approved by US Congress.

The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding will include additional air defense, drones, and air-to-ground munitions, and support its maintenance and sustainment requirements.

Advertisement

The overall package, the US president said, includes:

The Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW), a long-range munition

An additional Patriot air defense battery and additional Patriot missiles. Biden said that Ukraine will receive “hundreds of additional Patriot and AMRAAM missiles over the next year.”

Expanded training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, resulting in an additional 18 pilots next year

Biden also announced that the “Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury, and the US Secret Service have taken action today to disrupt a global crypto-currency network, in coordination with international partners” as part of the plan to strengthen sanctions on Moscow.

“Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we’ll continue to stand by you every step of the way,” Biden said, after greeting Zelensky in the Oval Office and receiving the leader’s “Victory Plan,” an outline for a negotiated end to the war.

Zelensky replied, “We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side.”