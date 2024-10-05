President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had visited the Sumy region and met soldiers fighting in the offensive across the border in Russia’s Kursk region.

“Today I started my trip to Sumy region with a meeting with our soldiers -- the guys who are fighting in Kursk region, defending our border regions and the whole country,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“During a long war, it is not just about motivating the personnel. It is necessary to motivate the whole world and convince [them] that Ukrainians can be stronger than the enemy,” Zelensky was shown telling the soldiers.

Zelensky met soldiers from the 82nd Air Assault Brigade fighting in Russia and heard a briefing from its commander, Dmytro Voloshyn, who talked about the operational situation and the “fight against Russian drones.”

Advertisement

A video showed Zelensky presenting awards to soldiers, accompanied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, in an underground shelter.

He thanked those fighting in Kursk, saying the operation had “greatly helped motivate those who give us support packages with weapons.”

The president previously visited the Sumy region in late August after the AFU launched a surprise offensive on Aug. 6.

The offensive has continued for almost two months. Kyiv has given few details on the operation recently.