Germany’s foreign intelligence chief, Bruno Kahl, told a parliamentary hearing on Monday that Russia will likely be capable of launching an attack on NATO countries by 2030, AFP reported, and is stepping up its efforts to disrupt Ukraine’s Western supporters, such as Germany, through sabotage.

“Whether we like it or not, we are in a direct confrontation with Russia,” the head of the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) told members of the Bundestag. President Vladimir Putin’s long-term goal was to weaken the West, Kahl said, while a military clash with NATO was “becoming an option” for Russia.

In financial terms, Berlin is Kyiv’s second-biggest military backer behind only Washington.

Joining the chiefs of Germany’s other two main intelligence agencies, the BND chief said that Germany increasingly has been targeted by Russian spies and saboteurs.

“In terms of personnel and materiel, Russian armed forces are likely to be capable of carrying out an attack against NATO by the end of the decade at the latest,” he said.

“Russian espionage and sabotage in Germany are increasing, both qualitatively and quantitatively,” domestic intelligence chief Thomas Haldenwang said in his turn at the podium.

Quoted by AFP, Haldenwang described specific sabotage activities, including a near miss involving an exploding package and a DHL cargo plane. The parcel had burst into flames on the ground at the airport in Leipzig in July before it could be loaded onto the plane.

“If it had exploded onboard during the flight, there would have been a crash and the debris could have hit all the people here in Germany who, openly or secretly, sympathize with Putin,” said the chief of the Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz, the BfV.

The third intelligence official to brief the Bundestag was Martina Rosenberg, head of the country’s military intelligence agency, the Militärischer Abschirmdienst, or MAD. Rosenberg said that the German armed forces had seen a “significant increase” in espionage and sabotage activities linked to Russia, including “reconnaissance of German arms deliveries to Ukraine” as well as surveillance of military training and armaments projects.

Russian artillery kills two elderly ladies and wounds another woman in Kherson region

The Head of Kherson’s regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on social media that Russian forces, firing artillery shells on the regional capital’s Dniprovskyi district, had killed two elderly women in a residential apartment building on Monday.

Over the weekend, Russian forces had launched drones at residential districts of Kherson, killing a 34-year-old man on a moped and causing a fire to break out in a warehouse.