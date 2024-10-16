European Council president Charles Michel on Tuesday said that he has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to present his "victory plan" to defeat Russia at a meeting of EU leaders this week.

Zelensky has been seeking support from Kyiv's western allies as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on through its third year.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Writing on social media site X, Michel said he had invited Zelensky "to the European Council summit on Thursday, 17 October to take stock of the latest developments of Russia's war against Ukraine and present his victory plan".

Military support to Kyiv and strengthening Ukraine's battered energy sector are among the topics on the table as leaders from the EU's 27 nations meet in Brussels on Thursday.

Advertisement

Last week, Zelensky completed a whirlwind tour of European capitals including Berlin, London, Paris and Rome as his country faces a gruelling third winter at war.

Those trips were organised at the last minute after US President Joe Biden postponed a trip to Germany, to oversee preparations to deal with Hurricane Milton as it approached the US state of Florida.

The Ukrainian leader has been seeking fresh military and financial aid from his European allies amid fears of dwindling support if former president Donald Trump wins the US presidency next month.

Russian forces have made advances across the eastern frontline and targeted the power grid as Ukraine faces its toughest winter since the full-scale Russian invasion started in February 2022.