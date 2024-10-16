European Council president Charles Michel on Tuesday said that he has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to present his "victory plan" to defeat Russia at a meeting of EU leaders this week.

Zelensky has been seeking support from Kyiv's western allies as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on through its third year.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Writing on social media site X, Michel said he had invited Zelensky "to the European Council summit on Thursday, 17 October to take stock of the latest developments of Russia's war against Ukraine and present his victory plan". 

Military support to Kyiv and strengthening Ukraine's battered energy sector are among the topics on the table as leaders from the EU's 27 nations meet in Brussels on Thursday. 

Advertisement

Last week, Zelensky completed a whirlwind tour of European capitals including Berlin, London, Paris and Rome as his country faces a gruelling third winter at war.

Those trips were organised at the last minute after US President Joe Biden postponed a trip to Germany, to oversee preparations to deal with Hurricane Milton as it approached the US state of Florida.

The Ukrainian leader has been seeking fresh military and financial aid from his European allies amid fears of dwindling support if former president Donald Trump wins the US presidency next month.

Russian forces have made advances across the eastern frontline and targeted the power grid as Ukraine faces its toughest winter since the full-scale Russian invasion started in February 2022. 

EU Funds Ukraine’s Arms Industry With Frozen Russian Asset Proceeds – What Gives?
Other Topics of Interest

EU Funds Ukraine’s Arms Industry With Frozen Russian Asset Proceeds – What Gives?

EU officials and experts discussed the pros and cons of boosting Ukraine’s arms production with proceeds from interest on Russian assets frozen by international sanctions.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Two Months on, Donbas Soldiers Begin to Question Kursk Offensive War in Ukraine
Two Months on, Donbas Soldiers Begin to Question Kursk Offensive
By AFP
3h ago
Ukraine Thwarts Major Air Assault as Russia Launches 136 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Thwarts Major Air Assault as Russia Launches 136 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
EU Funds Ukraine’s Arms Industry With Frozen Russian Asset Proceeds – What Gives? Ukraine
EU Funds Ukraine’s Arms Industry With Frozen Russian Asset Proceeds – What Gives?
By Leo Chiu
4h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 15, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 15, 2024
By ISW
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 15, 2024
Next » Ukraine Thwarts Major Air Assault as Russia Launches 136 Drones Overnight