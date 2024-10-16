Ukraine's air defense forces successfully repelled a major Russian air strike early morning on Wednesday, Oct. 16, neutralizing over 110 Iranian-supplied Shahed kamikaze drones.

According to Ukrainian Air Forces, the attack occurred late Tuesday, Oct. 15, into the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 16. Russian forces targeted the Donetsk region with S-300/400 missiles and the Chernihiv region with a Kh-59 missile launched from Russia's Kursk region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Additionally, 136 kamikaze drones were deployed from Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine’s Air Force, along with anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups, have repelled the air assault. By 7 a.m. on Wednesday, 51 enemy UAVs had been shot down across multiple regions, including Sumy, Cherkasy, Kherson, Kyiv, and others.

Advertisement

In addition to the drone shoot-downs, Ukrainian electronic warfare measures disabled 60 more Russian drones, with two redirected back into Russian airspace.