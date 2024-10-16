Ukraine's air defense forces successfully repelled a major Russian air strike early morning on Wednesday, Oct. 16, neutralizing over 110 Iranian-supplied Shahed kamikaze drones.

According to Ukrainian Air Forces, the attack occurred late Tuesday, Oct. 15, into the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 16. Russian forces targeted the Donetsk region with S-300/400 missiles and the Chernihiv region with a Kh-59 missile launched from Russia's Kursk region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Additionally, 136 kamikaze drones were deployed from Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine’s Air Force, along with anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups, have repelled the air assault. By 7 a.m. on Wednesday, 51 enemy UAVs had been shot down across multiple regions, including Sumy, Cherkasy, Kherson, Kyiv, and others.

Advertisement

In addition to the drone shoot-downs, Ukrainian electronic warfare measures disabled 60 more Russian drones, with two redirected back into Russian airspace.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Obtaining Licenses for Production of Military Supplies in Ukraine Drones
Obtaining Licenses for Production of Military Supplies in Ukraine
By Scott Brown
1h ago
Two Months on, Donbas Soldiers Begin to Question Kursk Offensive War in Ukraine
Two Months on, Donbas Soldiers Begin to Question Kursk Offensive
By AFP
3h ago
Ukraine's Zelensky Invited to Present 'Victory Plan' at EU Summit War in Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky Invited to Present 'Victory Plan' at EU Summit
By AFP
4h ago
EU Funds Ukraine’s Arms Industry With Frozen Russian Asset Proceeds – What Gives? Ukraine
EU Funds Ukraine’s Arms Industry With Frozen Russian Asset Proceeds – What Gives?
By Leo Chiu
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine's Zelensky Invited to Present 'Victory Plan' at EU Summit
Next » Two Months on, Donbas Soldiers Begin to Question Kursk Offensive