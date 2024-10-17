German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Berlin wanted to explore ways towards ending the conflict in Ukraine sparked by Russia's invasion, while stressing this had to happen in concert with Kyiv.

"Alongside clear support for Ukraine, it is time for us to do everything we can to explore how we can get to a situation where this war doesn't carry on indefinitely," Scholz told Germany's parliament, saying he was open to talks involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"When we are asked, 'Will we also speak to the Russian president', we say, 'Yes, this is the case'," Scholz said.

However, the chancellor added that "decisions will never be taken over the heads of Ukraine and without the agreement of our close partners".

Germany has been Ukraine's second largest military backer behind the United States.

Scholz's comments came on the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his long-awaited Victory Plan to end Russia's invasion, rejecting any territorial concessions and urging ramped-up Western backing.