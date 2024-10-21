Thousands of Georgians flooded the streets of Tbilisi on Sunday, Oct. 20, in a massive rally showing support for the country's push toward European Union membership.

The demonstration took place just days before crucial parliamentary elections, which many see as a defining moment for Georgia's future and its democratic path.

The upcoming election on Saturday, Nov.2, will be a showdown between the ruling Georgian Dream party and a newly formed coalition of pro-Western opposition groups.

Georgian Dream has come under fire, with critics accusing it of sliding toward authoritarianism and straying from the country's European goals.

President Salome Zurabishvili, who has publicly clashed with the government, voiced her support for the rally, saying that the protest reflected the people's desire for "freedom, independence, and a European future."

Protesters, waving the flags of Georgia and the European Union, marched from various parts of the city to gather in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square. Signs reading "Georgia chooses the European Union" were held high as demonstrators demanded a clear commitment to EU membership.

The rally was organized by several local NGOs, including Georgia's European Orbit, and was seen as a powerful statement of the nation's direction.

Georgia’s path to EU membership hit a bump earlier this year when the government passed a controversial law aimed at curbing the influence of foreign-funded groups, a move widely criticized as an attempt to suppress dissent.

The backlash included weeks of protests and led to sanctions from the U.S., while the EU put Georgia's membership application on hold.

The new law requires NGOs and media, which receive over 20 percent of their funding from abroad, to register as “organizations promoting foreign interests” and to submit annual financial reports, which will be made public.

If they fail to register or submit these reports, they will face a fine of 25,000 lari (approximately $9,400).

When the law is enacted, the Ministry of Justice would have the authority to conduct monitoring at any time to ensure compliance, including accessing necessary information and personal data.

Human rights activists have raised concerns about the law’s monitoring provisions, arguing that the lack of limitations allows for unrestricted access to all types of information within organizations and media outlets.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell recently expressed concern about the government’s actions, calling the upcoming election a "crucial test" for Georgia’s democratic values and its future relationship with the European Union.

Polls suggest that the opposition could potentially gain enough votes to challenge the ruling party, which has held power since 2012.

However, some fear that Georgian Dream may not relinquish control peacefully if the election doesn't go in their favor. Meanwhile, the majority of Georgians continue to support EU and NATO membership, seeing it as key to the country's future stability and prosperity.