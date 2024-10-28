Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russia's economy and war effort is coming under increasing strain, which will pose increasingly acute challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to sustain the war over the long term.
- Ukrainian and Russian forces both advanced within the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast.
- Russian forces advanced in and near Selydove and northwest of Vuhledar.
- Russian authorities are using Cossack organizations to militarize Russian children and build out Russia's force generation reserve in the long term.
Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Kateryna Stepanenko, Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan.
See the original here.
