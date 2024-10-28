AFP reported on Sunday that Ukraine is investigating reports that Russian soldiers shot at civilians in the embattled frontline town of Selydove, near the pivotal Donetsk city of Pokrovsk, quoting local prosecutors.

A social media post by Ukrainian army unit “Ghost of Khortytsia” showed Russian forces opening fire on a civilian’s car. Drone footage shows a person rushing around the side the vehicle, with a caption saying the vehicle had come under “enemy fire.” Meanwhile, a second clip showed what appeared to be two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) accompanied by one of the car’s occupants dragging an injured person away from the scene.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“During the attack, two citizens were inside the car, one of whom was wounded,” the prosecutor general’s office was quoted by AFP as saying in a statement.

Advertisement

The video went on to show AFU troops dragging the victim away from the line of fire, and providing the wounded person with first aid.

The same source went on to claim that Moscow’s forces had shot two women in the city, and that “dead civilians were found” in areas taken over by the Kremlin’s troops. Russia’s army has been “closing in on the eastern mining town of Selydove for weeks and are now on its outskirts, according to military bloggers.”

According to AFP, Moscow has been accused before of shooting at and executing civilians in parts of Ukraine they have captured and controlled since the February 2022 invasion, singling out an event in April 2022, when “the bodies of dozens of civilians, some with their hands tied, were found in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha after a month-long occupation by Russian forces.”

Other Topics of Interest 20 Days in Mariupol: A Mission of Memory “20 Days in Mariupol” is a full-length film about the truth of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a chronicle of the horrifying realities faced in that city which must be recognized and remembered.

HUR posts video purporting to show North Korean troops being shuttled into Kursk region in a civilian truck

Ukrainska Pravda on Sunday singled out a Facebook video from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) purporting to show that the Kremlin is transporting North Korean military reinforcements to the front lines in KamAZ trucks bearing civilian plates.

Advertisement

The HUR reported that on Sunday, Oct. 27, local police stopped a Russian truck with civilian plates loaded with North Korean soldiers on the Kursk-Voronezh highway, lacking the requisite documentation stating that the vehicle’s contents were meant for combat.