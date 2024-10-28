Early morning on Monday, Oct. 28, Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted two distilleries in Russia’s Voronezh region, according to regional governor Alexander Gusev.

In the Anninsky district of Voronezh region, two employees sustained minor injuries when a drone strike triggered a fire at one of the distilleries.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The blaze, which started just after midnight, damaged multiple buildings, equipment, and vehicles, along with a nearby residential structure and a power line. Firefighters extinguished the flames by around 2:00 a.m., Gusev reported.

A second drone incident struck another facility in the Novokhopersk district of the Voronezh region, where damage was limited to the roof of an outbuilding and a storage container. No fire ensued at this site, and while the Telegram channel Shot suggested one person was injured, Gusev did not confirm this.

Advertisement

According to Russia’s defense ministry, 109 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over multiple regions in the past day, including border areas. This included 45 drones in the Briansk region, 26 in the Belgorod region, 18 in the Tambov region, and five in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been active since August.

Kyiv says the strikes, which often target energy infrastructure, are in response to Russian bombardments of Ukrainian territory.