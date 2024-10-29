According to Euroradio.fm, former detainees convicted under “political” charges have been asked to provide written commitments refraining from any activities aimed at “a forceful change of the constitutional order, seizure, or retention of power using unconstitutional methods.”

The summons target individuals who have previously served or are still serving sentences under politically motivated restrictions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

It remains unclear what specific actions authorities intend to curb, but the warnings suggest an ongoing attempt to restrict any perceived opposition.

This pre-election strategy marks a continuation of repressive measures in Belarus since the widely criticized presidential election in 2020, which Western countries have declared fraudulent.

Advertisement

Following that election, under President Aleksandr Lukashenko opposition figures and democratic activists were either imprisoned or forced into exile, unable to openly participate in Belarus’s political process.

The Belarusian democratic opposition, operating primarily from abroad, has condemned the upcoming election as a “non-election,” denouncing it as a sham designed to perpetuate Lukashenko’s hold on power.

The new presidential elections are to be held on January 26, 2025.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
Read Next
Denys Davydov: Russia’s Darkest Plans Top News
Denys Davydov: Russia’s Darkest Plans
By Jason Jay Smart
3h ago
Were Dagestanis Behind Drone Strike on Chechnya’s Special Forces University? Drones
Were Dagestanis Behind Drone Strike on Chechnya’s Special Forces University?
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
6h ago
World Disorder Putin
OPINION: World Disorder
By Diane Francis
7h ago
EXPLAINED: Where Do Harris and Trump Stand on US National Security Defense Industry? Ukraine
EXPLAINED: Where Do Harris and Trump Stand on US National Security Defense Industry?
By Mark Temnycky
8h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 28 October 2024
Next » Were Dagestanis Behind Drone Strike on Chechnya’s Special Forces University?