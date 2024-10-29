  • Russian Forces have made gains into the heavily contested town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine. They have highly likely crossed the canal in southern Chasiv Yar and approached the town's boundaries. In the central part of the canal district, it is likely Russian Forces have made limited advances west of the canal into the eastern part of Chasiv Yar. However, it is highly likely that the central and northern parts of the canal district remain fiercely contested, with Russian Forces unable to consolidate in these areas.
  • From mid-July 2024 until recently, Russian Forces had been unable to cross the canal due to extensive defensive measures taken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
