- According to Russian independent media, convictions on treason charges in Russia are at the highest level in at least 9 years, with more convictions in the first 6 months of 2024 than in all of 2023, citing data from the Russian Ministry of Justice. Similarly, there has been significant growth in convictions under criminal articles relating to extremism, terrorism, and 'disinformation'.
- This conviction data illustrates the increasing reliance by the Russian government on coercive and demonstratively deterrent methods to maintain control over elements of the population that are hostile to the regime. Prior to Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine, the regime would usually preference more subtle ways of controlling dissent.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 01 November 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 1, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/m6l6iZT1vO #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/613WwLUwWp
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter