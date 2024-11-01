A video released by Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade shows so-called Russian “invisibility” cloaks, designed to fool thermal imaging, failing to provide sufficient concealment, allowing the shrouded soldiers to be detected and attacked with targeted ammunition drops from Ukrainian drones.

“Turtles? Zombies? North Korean special forces? No, these are Russians who still believe in the magical power of their anti-drone raincoats,” the caption to the video reads.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the timing or location of the footage, which is said to capture thermal imagery acquired from drones revealing the poorly camouflaged soldiers. Ukrainian drones then proceed to release munitions onto the identified Russian personnel, likely causing significant casualties.

Advertisement

As thermal imaging devices become more less costly and more widely accessible, both Ukraine and Russia are increasingly using them to detect concealed opposition forces

In spring 2023, Defense Express reported that Russian soldiers were using raincoats with heat-insulating liners in an attempt to reduce their visibility to thermal imagers. One manufacturer reportedly offered these cloaks for $47, though others were priced in the hundreds of dollars.

Other Topics of Interest Partisans Say Crimea-Based Russian Marines Pay Bribes to Avoid Kursk Deployment The command of the 810th Brigade of Russian marines, based in Sevastopol, is reportedly trying but failing to cover up deaths of its troops in the Kursk regiont.

Photo: Examples of Russian thermal camouflage suits

Defense Express said the cloaks use a multilayer fabric designed to hold in body heat without creating strong thermal contrasts. However, heat dissipation remains an issue.

Ukrainian officer Tatarigami posted on X (formerly Twitter) in April 2023 that some Russian troops captured or found killed near Avdiivka, Donetsk, were wearing similar heat-insulating cloaks.

Advertisement

In late February, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense announced it was developing its own anti-thermal imaging poncho to help Ukrainian troops evade detection through night vision and infrared (IR) targeting systems.

According to the ministry, five fabric samples for IR camouflage were undergoing testing at the Central Department of Development and Material Support, focusing on absorbing infrared radiation and minimizing thermal conductivity.

The poncho material had to be flexible, weather-resistant, UV-protected, and effective across various terrains, according to the report.

Last October, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov introduced a similar “invisibility cloak” for the Armed Forces, intended to protect against Russian thermal imaging devices. Compact and weighing under 2.5 kg, it resists rain, snow, fire, and high temperatures.

In a demonstration video, thermal footage showed the poncho’s effectiveness with three figures - one apparently cloaked - demonstrating reduced visibility.

Kyiv Post military analysts highlighted that some outline visibility remained, yet the poncho significantly lowered detectability compared to regular uniforms, complicating detection against lower-quality thermal imagers common in the field.