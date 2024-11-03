As the election heads into its final days, the stakes for the future of Ukraine and European security couldn’t be higher. As a proud Ukrainian American, I am acutely aware of the geopolitical implications of next Tuesday’s outcome. The leader we elect will steer our nation towards one of two poles.

The Harris administration will continue to support its allies, forge a unified West that stands up against its adversaries, and solidify military support for Ukraine as it battles a tyrannical Putin regime on its doorstep.

Under a Trump administration, the US would withdraw into itself. It would abandon its closest allies while cozying up to enemies like Russia, North Korea, and China whose leaders are skilled at stroking Trump’s ego and manipulating him. And under a Trump administration, with autocrats encouraged and allies abandoned, the world would devolve to the rules of the jungle with the strong preying on the weak. In this environment, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, the three Baltic States, and all of Eastern Europe are under threat.

I personally witnessed Trump’s efforts to extort Ukraine resulting in his first impeachment. Since that time, he has cheered Russia and offered endless criticism of Ukraine, poisoned support for Ukraine among Republicans, planted the perception of a weak United States by refusing to support our allies, and encouraged Russia’s war on Ukraine with declarations of appeasement to Putin.

Trump inverts responsibility for the war by placing blame on Ukraine. His claims about the war – that he can instantly put an end to it, and that it would not have started if he was President – are comical. The first has been refuted by none other than Putin. The second makes even less sense knowing how hard Russia fought for Trump to be elected in 2016, 2020, and now.

The fact is, Trump would have no influence over Putin, Ukraine would fight on to stay independent, and Europe would increase support for Ukraine to warn off further Russian aggression, creating the ideal conditions for a spillover and a broader war in Europe. What is certain is that Trump has and will continue to sell out Ukraine.

An even graver danger is Trump’s sowing of division that makes us weaker. His desire to abandon our allies to be subdued by our mutual enemies, leaving the US alone when our adversaries eventually come for us, should inspire terror.

Letting Trump regain the presidency would weaken and imperil the US from within and diminish its influence abroad, as well as jeopardize the sovereignty and independence of all of Eastern Europe. We must not let this happen. To my fellow Ukrainian Americans across the county, I request that you join me in voting for Kamala Harris to be our next president.

This article was reprinted with the author’s permission from his blog. See the original here.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.