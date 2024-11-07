Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a Russian naval base in Kaspiysk, Republic of Dagestan for the first time on November 6 damaging several missile ships of the Russia Caspian Sea Flotilla.
  • Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces executed at least 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) since the start of the full-scale invasion amid new reports of Russian executions of Ukrainian POWs.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in the Kupyansk, Svatove, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar directions.
  • A prominent Russian brigade commander and official indicated that Russian commanders and civilian leadership explicitly view Russian military volunteers as expendable resources, consistent with high casualty rates across the frontline.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Russia Accused of Plot to Target Cargo Aircraft Destined for US and Canada War in Ukraine
Russia Accused of Plot to Target Cargo Aircraft Destined for US and Canada
By Kyiv Post
42m ago
Russia Bombards Kyiv with Swarm of Drones, Striking Hospital, High-Rises, and Industrial Sites War in Ukraine
Russia Bombards Kyiv with Swarm of Drones, Striking Hospital, High-Rises, and Industrial Sites
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
South Korea President Says ’Not Ruling Out’ Direct Weapons to Ukraine War in Ukraine
South Korea President Says ’Not Ruling Out’ Direct Weapons to Ukraine
By AFP
4h ago
What Happens to Ukraine Now After Trump’s Victory? Ceding Territories, Probably Ukraine
ANALYSIS: What Happens to Ukraine Now After Trump’s Victory? Ceding Territories, Probably
By Leo Chiu
16h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Important Thing Is Don’t Ever Give Up’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 7
Next » Chechens Conduct ‘Cleansing’ Operation After Oct. 24 Attack on Rosgvardia Truck