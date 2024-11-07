Vice President Kamala Harris gave her concession speech at her alma mater in DC on Wednesday afternoon. Voters had expected to hear from the Democratic nominee Tuesday night, but she postponed the address after initial polling began to turn decidedly right. “The light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting,” she told Americans. “Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win.” “The important thing is don't ever give up,” she added. “You have power. And don't you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before.” JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Although final ballot counts are still trickling in, President-elect Donald Trump has earned over the 270 electoral votes he needs to guarantee victory. He announced his triumph after midnight on Wednesday morning from his home in Florida. Advertisement He boasted of defeating the Islamic State (ISIS) and having no wars throughout his last four-year term as president. He rebuffed critics who said he would start more wars, saying he would instead “stop wars.” He made no mention of Ukraine or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite promising to stop the war “in 24 hours” in several highly publicized comments. “We had no wars – four years – we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS... They said, ‘He will start a war,’ I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars,” Trump said. Other Topics of Interest Biden to Address Americans After Trump Storms Back Biden dropped out of the race against Trump in July and handed the Democratic nomination to vice president Harris — but is now likely to see his legacy dismantled by the Republican’s comeback. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s team has been “interacting” with Trump’s campaign for weeks, the leader said in his nightly video address on Wednesday. “It was extremely important for us in Ukraine and for all of Europe to consistently hear the words of the then-45th President of the United States about ‘peace through strength,’” Zelensky said. “And if this becomes the policy principle of the 47th President of the United States, America and the whole world will undoubtedly benefit from it.” Advertisement “We have ongoing interaction at the team level... In the future after the war – we have the potential for stronger cooperation. This is what will make Ukraine, America, and the entire free world more successful,” he continued.

Biden team working to get Kyiv resources already allocated With 10 weeks to go until Trump takes over, the Biden administration is looking to push out the more than $9 billion of remaining funding appropriated by Congress for weapons and other security assistance to Ukraine, officials told AFP. According to some diplomats, Biden’s team is also looking for structural ways to strengthen European responsibility for aid to Ukraine before Trump returns. In a pre-emptive “Trump-proofing” measure, NATO – the trans-Atlantic alliance criticized by the president-elect – has already agreed to take the reigns from the United States in coordinating aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also moved quickly with Trump to preserve ties with Kyiv’s top backer. Advertisement Zelensky called him Wednesday and offered flattery on his “tremendous victory” as he voiced hope for “strong and unwavering US leadership” to bring a “just peace.” Zelensky Seeks to Reaffirm Foreign Alliances A delegation of ambassadors from 27 EU member states and members of the EU Political and Security Committee visited Kyiv and reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine under any circumstances.

Ambassador Delphine Pronk, the chair of the EU’s Political and Security Committee, vocalized agreement with the pledge at a briefing in Kyiv. “This morning we have seen the best innovations that Ukraine has to offer. Your innovations are also helping us in the EU, because we are learning from you as you resist this terrible war of aggression against your country,” Pronk said. She noted that she had brought members of the committee responsible for determining military support under the European Peace Facility and defining the strategic direction of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Kyiv for high-level meetings and to reassure Ukraine of the EU's unwavering support. The diplomat noted that at the meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the parties emphasized the readiness to train the Ukrainian military as long as necessary and to cooperate even more closely with the Ukrainian defense industry. Advertisement Zelensky will visit Budapest later today for a meeting of the European Political Community hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of the main skeptics of continuing EU support for Kyiv. "Tomorrow I will be in Budapest to attend the meeting of the European Political Community at the invitation of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban," Zelensky said in an evening address posted on Telegram. Budapest currently holds the six-month rotating EU presidency, giving it sway over the bloc's agenda.

Orban is a vocal supporter of Trump. The two leaders have questioned Europe’s financial support for Kyiv and criticized sanctions on Russia over the invasion. Orban drew sharp criticism inside the EU for flying to Moscow in July for talks with Putin at the start of Hungary’s presidency, days after he had met with Zelensky in Kyiv. Orban and Zelensky have had thorny relations throughout the war, with the Hungarian leader having called Zelensky an “opponent” and criticizing a “victory plan” put forward by Zelensky that calls for a ramp-up in Western support. Last week, the Hungarian leader made headlines when he said that a Trump victory would force Europe to rethink its “pro-war” stance on supporting Ukraine. Kyiv Sustains Another Overnight Attack Kyiv faced another massive air raid overnight. Russian drones managed to hit multiple parts of the city, with authorities reporting damage to an apartment and garages, but no injuries. Advertisement