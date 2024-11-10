British citizen Callum Tindal-Draper, from Gunnislake, Cornwall, died in Ukraine while serving with the foreign volunteer platoon in the country’s war against Russia, Sky News reported.

It is believed he was defending an observation point when he was killed on November 5.

Callum’s mother Caroline Tindal posted on Facebook that “he fought till he could no longer hold them off any more… His platoon are calling him a ‘hero’ and ‘as brave as they come,’” she said.

She added: “22 is a young age. But you lived and died following your heart, soul and morals. May you rest in peace and help watch over those who have passed.”

Tindal-Draper was a former student of Duchy College, in Stoke Climsland, Cornwall, UK.

In a tribute on Facebook, the college’s Military and Protective Services Academy described him as a “model student” with a “strong moral compass.”

“He was a passionate, articulate and bright student, who was keen to learn,” the post said.

“He was very proud of his family history in the services.” the post added.

“He was well-liked and respected by his peers, and was not one to shy away from causes he believed in and was instrumental in collecting the three minibus loads of humanitarian equipment for civilians that the learners gathered when the war in Ukraine initially kicked off.”

The post said Tindal-Draper worked for the UK National Health Service after finishing the course.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are aware that a British national has reportedly died in Ukraine and stand ready to assist the family in the UK.”