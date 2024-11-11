A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by US-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina against a 12-year prison sentence for "high treason" for donating around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity.

Karelina had appealed against her sentence, issued in August and condemned by the US presidency as "nothing less than vindictive cruelty".

"The defendant's appeal was rejected. The sentence will therefore enter into force," the appeals court in the Sverdlovsk region said on Telegram.

The 32-year-old ballet dancer and spa worker from Los Angeles will now be sent to a penal colony.

She was arrested in January 2024 while visiting family in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Initially she was detained for "petty hooliganism" but the charge was later changed to "treason".

Karelina donated $51.80 to New York-based charity "Razom for Ukraine" shortly after Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022, US media outlets reported, citing her family and employer.

Russia's FSB security service accused her of collecting money that was "used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces."

She pleaded guilty to the charges, state media said, and was sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony.

Karelina is one of a number of US citizens and dual citizens imprisoned in Russia.

These also include Marc Fogel, a teacher, who was convicted in 2022 of "large-scale" drug smuggling after being arrested with 17 grams of marijuana and cannabis oil and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Washington has accused Moscow of arresting its citizens on baseless charges so they can potentially be exchanged for Russians convicted abroad.