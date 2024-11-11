Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“All those who made the right decision to surrender were provided first aid and evacuated to safety,” the SSO said.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces ( SSO ) reported on Facebook on Sunday an account of a successful behind-the-lines operation in Russia's Kursk region that resulted in 14 Russian servicemen being killed and three others taken prisoner.

Although Kyiv Post was unable to verify the time and location of the footage released from the mission, it appears to show Ukrainian special forces advancing into Russian positions under cover of darkness, using grenades to attack dugouts.

Speaking anonymously to Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian military officer highlighted the use by the Special Forces team of an array of advanced equipment during the the mission, including camouflage suits, night vision and illumination sights, collimator sights on their assault rifles, and drone reconnaissance from within enemy territory.

Body camera footage from the operation also reveals the precise coordination of forces, locating Russian personnel and leading to captives.

As previously reported by Kyiv Post, Ukrainian operations in the Kursk region over the past three months have reportedly cost Russia over 20,000 personnel, with 7,905 killed, 12,220 wounded, and more than 700 captured.

Ukraine’s Support Forces Command also announced that in October alone, Russian forces in the Kursk region reportedly lost 20 military vehicles due to Ukrainian-laid minefields.

“Mine barriers set up by the engineering units of the Support Forces group in Kursk have resulted in the destruction or damage of seven APCs, seven IFVs, one Tigr armored vehicle, and five T-72 tanks,” the statement said.