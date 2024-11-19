The EU's outgoing top diplomat Josep Borrell pressed member states Tuesday to align with the United States in allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russia using donated long-range missiles.

Speaking to reporters before chairing his final EU defence ministers' meeting -- 1,000 days after Russia's invasion -- Borrell called the US policy shift "very good news" for Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Today we will discuss about it, and I hope that all member states will follow the US decision," he said.

"I'm sure that they will follow the example of the US in order to allow the Ukrainians to use their arms to fight against the Russians inside Russian territory -- because it is from Russian territory where they are being attacked," Borrell added.

"It is fully in accordance with international law," he said.

Advertisement

While President Joe Biden has not spoken publicly on the matter, a US official has confirmed Washington would now allow Kyiv to use American-supplied long-range missiles for strikes inside Russian territory.

The shift puts the focus on other allies supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles -- notably the British and French Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday ruled out, once again, his country's sophisticated Taurus missiles being sent to Ukraine for use.

But French President Emmanuel Macron -- who previously voiced openness to letting Ukraine strike military targets inside Russia -- hailed the US decision as "a good one."

Western Missiles Can Prompt Nuclear Response – Putin Approves New Nuclear Doctrine
Other Topics of Interest

Western Missiles Can Prompt Nuclear Response – Putin Approves New Nuclear Doctrine

The Kremlin defended the policy changes as a necessary response to perceived “Western threats,” where the use of Western non-nuclear missiles can potentially lead to Moscow’s nuclear response.

As he prepared to hand over the bloc's diplomatic helm to his designated successor Kaja Kallas next month, Borrell renewed his call for European unity and ramped-up defence spending.

He warned Russia's war -- which the West says is being militarily supported by Iran and North Korea, and "enabled" by China -- had changed the international security equation for good.

"No one can escape to the consequences of this war," Borrell said. "It has changed the world. It started the new era. So let's face the current circumstances and make all the member states united in support."

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
EU Ready ’to Assume the Burden’ of Ukraine Aid From US: Poland War in Ukraine
EU Ready ’to Assume the Burden’ of Ukraine Aid From US: Poland
By AFP
51m ago
Russian Ballet Dancer Dies From Balcony Fall in St. Petersburg War in Ukraine
Russian Ballet Dancer Dies From Balcony Fall in St. Petersburg
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Western Missiles Can Prompt Nuclear Response – Putin Approves New Nuclear Doctrine War in Ukraine
Western Missiles Can Prompt Nuclear Response – Putin Approves New Nuclear Doctrine
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
‘We Choose to Go to the Moon’ – What Does 1,000 Days Represent in War or the Realization of National Dreams? War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: ‘We Choose to Go to the Moon’ – What Does 1,000 Days Represent in War or the Realization of National Dreams?
By John Moretti
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Drone Strike on Sumy Dormitory Kills Ten, Including a Child, and Injures 13
Next » Oil Prices Increase After Russia’s Sunday Attack on Ukraine