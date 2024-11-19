A Russian drone strike on a dormitory in Glukhov, in Ukraine's Sumy region, has left ten people dead, including a child, and 13 others injured, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration. Two children are among the injured.

The attack occurred late on Monday, Nov. 18, at approximately 11:20 p.m. local time. Russian forces reportedly used two Shahed drones in the strike, which destroyed the entrance to a multi-story dormitory building, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Emergency rescue teams are still working at the scene to search for survivors, as some residents may be trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Sumy region, which borders Russia’s Kursk region recently infiltrated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has become a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Just two days earlier, on Sunday, Nov. 17, a ballistic missile struck a nine-story apartment building in the city of Sumy. That attack killed 11 people, including a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, and injured 84 others, among them 11 children, according to city authorities.

