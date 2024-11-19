In the third reported incident of its kind, two of which occurred on Sunday, Nov. 17, a Ukrainian mobile fire group from the Zhytomyr air defense detachment of the National Guard claimed to have brought down a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile using the 9K38 Igla (NATO: SA-18 Grouse) man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) launcher.

Kyiv Post previously reported how Natalia Hrabarchuk, a former kindergarten teacher now a volunteer member in Ukraine’s Western Air Command air defense forces managed the same trick against the same type of missile used on Sunday with her first ever “live” engagement.

In a video posted on its Telegram channel on Monday we see an unnamed MANPADS operator from the national guard mobile fire group standing ready in a field somewhere in the Kyiv region.

We then hear the unmistakable sound of the cruise missile, which the camera operator locates in the sky as it passes overhead.

A member of the team shouts out, “There it is!” The operator reacts and launches his 9M39 heat-seeking missile. The video follows the smoke trail from as it races after the disappearing Kh-101.

The video ends before the moment of impact but the national guard claims it did bring the missile down.