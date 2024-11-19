Russian forces are attempting to encircle Kurakhove, a frontline town in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, cutting off its logistical supply chain along the Kostyantynopil-Kurakhove road, an anonymous source in Ukraine’s defense forces told Kyiv Post.

“Fighting is taking place within Kurakhove. The central part of the city is under enemy fire control,” the source reported.

The Russian army continues to assault populated areas with small tactical groups, supported by artillery, multiple rocket launchers, armored vehicles, and a large number of drones and electronic warfare systems. Enemy aviation is also involved.

“Battles are ongoing near the settlements of Berestky, Voznesenka, and Sonchivka. To the south, the enemy is trying to capture the settlements of Kostyantynopilsk and Sukhi Vali to secure access to the main supply route near the settlement of Dachne,” the source added in an interview with Kyiv Post.

Experts from the ISW have stated that Russian military leadership has likely identified capturing Selidove, Vuhledar, and Kurakhove and aligning the front lines in the western Donetsk region as a prerequisite for intensifying offensive operations toward Pokrovsk.

By reducing and aligning the front line in western Donetsk, Russian forces attacking along the Ukrainian pocket to the north and south of Kurakhove would be freed up to redeploy to Pokrovsk, while securing the southern flank to resume the offensive on Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline town of Pokrovsk on Monday, Nov 18.