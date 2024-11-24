US President-elect Donald Trump is handing top roles in his future administration to a mix of loyalists, provocateurs and a few relatively conventional figures.

Most positions will require confirmation by the US Senate.

Health Secretary: RFK Jr.

Leading vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the scion of the famous Democratic political dynasty – and a conspiracy theorist.

The 70-year-old has promoted the disproven idea that childhood vaccines cause autism. He endorsed Trump after first seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

TV celebrity Mehmet Oz, a former surgeon, has been picked to lead the country’s massive public health insurance programs.

Attorney General: Pam Bondi

The staunch Trump ally and former Florida attorney general from 2011 to 2019 is the president-elect’s second pick to lead the Department of Justice.

Bondi, who defended Trump during his first impeachment trial, was nominated after ex-congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew amid renewed scrutiny of sexual misconduct allegations.

‘Government Efficiency’: Elon Musk

Tech tycoon Musk, the world’s richest person, was tapped to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, along with wealthy Trump ally Vivek Ramaswamy. Both will supposedly remain private citizens.

Musk says he is targeting $2 trillion in cuts from the federal government’s $7 trillion budget, pledging to test legal boundaries to achieve it.

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

Amid the intensifying US power struggle with China, Trump tapped Senator Rubio of Florida, a relatively traditional conservative hawk, as top diplomat.

Born to Cuban immigrants, Rubio is a fervent Israel supporter and longtime critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Defense Secretary: Pete Hegseth

Fox News host and former soldier Hegseth was nominated to head the Pentagon, which employs some 2.9 million people, despite a slim CV.

He was investigated for an alleged 2017 sexual assault but no charges were filed.

Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent

Hedge fund manager Bessent would oversee policymaking for the world’s biggest economy. He has called for an extension of tax cuts from Trump’s first term and review of the nation’s budget deficit.

Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

Former Hawaii congresswoman and onetime presidential candidate Gabbard, like Kennedy a former Democrat, has stood out for endorsing Kremlin justifications about its invasion of Ukraine, and controversially met in 2017 with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Homeland Security Secretary: Kristi Noem

South Dakota’s governor became famous for admitting she shot an “untrainable” pet dog, saying it showed her ability to make tough choices.

Noem would play a key role in Trump’s promise to restrict immigration and deport undocumented migrants, along with hard-liners Tom Homan and Stephen Miller, who will be “border czar” and White House deputy chief of staff, respectively.

Education Secretary: Linda McMahon

The former executive of the staged and scripted WWE wrestling brand will head a department Trump has pledged to abolish, vowing to “send education back to the states.”

McMahon is a major Trump donor and led the Small Business Administration during his first term.

Interior Secretary: Doug Burgum

Burgum, North Dakota’s governor, would lead a sprawling department that oversees federal lands and natural resources, with additional clout as head of a new National Energy Council aimed at expanding oil and gas production.

Others

Energy Secretary: Fracking magnate Chris Wright

Commerce Secretary: Wall Street investor Howard Lutnick

Agriculture Secretary: Brooke Rollins, policy aide in Trump’s first term

Transportation Secretary: Fox News host and ex-congressman Sean Duffy

Labor Secretary: pro-business congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Veterans Affairs Secretary: Iraq war veteran and ex-congressman Doug Collins

Housing Secretary: Retired NFL player and businessman Scott Turner

CIA Director: John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence

National Security Advisor: China hawk and Florida congressman Mike Waltz

Office of Management and Budget Director: Russell Vought, who held the role during Trump’s first term

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator: Former New York congressman Lee Zeldin

Federal Communications Commission Chair: Big-tech critic Brendan Carr

UN Ambassador: New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a pro-Israel stalwart

NATO Ambassador: Former acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker

White House Chief of Staff: Trump campaign manager Susie Wiles

White House Press Secretary: Former Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt