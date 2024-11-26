Ukrainian partisans reported that Russia is expecting a Ukrainian airborne landing in Yevpatoria, on the west coast of Russian-occupied Crimea.

An agent of the “Atesh” partisan movement, from the Yevpatoria National Guard of Russia (Rosgvardia), said that the Russians are anticipating a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group landing in the area.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“In response, they are actively strengthening defensive structures throughout the city and its surroundings,” said the partisans in a post on Monday, Nov 25.

It is also reported that about half of the families of Rosgvardia officers have left the peninsula due to concerns over potential combat in Yevpatoria.

The partisan movement is calling on local residents to share information with “Atesh.”

Advertisement

Last week, during reconnaissance of the Yevpatoria area, an “Atesh” agent discovered that Russian troops had moved military equipment and air defense systems to the Kerch area to provide additional coverage for the Crimean Bridge. This left the aircraft repair plant and the adjacent airfield practically unprotected and without equipment.

Only aircraft fuselages and an old “ZU-23-2” anti-aircraft gun, likely intended for drone defense, remained on the plant’s territory.

Since the beginning of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, the Ukrainian army and special forces have consistently prepared for potential operations on the peninsula.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine’s Defense Minister Heads to South Korea With Weapons Wish List The delegation plans to meet South Korean officials “as early as Wednesday” with a request for anti-air missiles and artillery systems.

Although not always publicly confirmed, Ukrainian airborne operations and sabotage activities are part of the strategy to de-occupy the peninsula, involving various tactical steps aimed at weakening Russia’s presence in Crimea.

Given the constant threat from Ukraine, Russia is actively reinforcing its defensive positions in Crimea. This includes the construction of new defensive structures as well as the active involvement of Rosgvardia and air defense forces.

Advertisement

Although there are no official confirmations of potential airborne operations in Crimea at the moment, military experts and analysts believe that Ukrainian forces, including special units of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), could implement such a strategy in the future, should the situation on the front allow.

A landing in Crimea is considered one of the potential components of the strategy to return the peninsula to Ukraine’s control.