Western countries and Russia crossed swords on Monday at a chemical arms control meeting, with a US official saying it was "appalled" by Moscow's alleged use of a banned riot control gas in Ukraine.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a week ago said CS riot gas had been discovered in shell and soil samples, given to it by Kyiv. The samples were taken from the zone where Ukraine was battling Russian forces.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

(L-R) Sasha Baker, US Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Bonnie Jenkins, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Chang Ho-jin, South Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Shin Beom-cheol, South Korea's Vice Minister of National Defense, attend a press conference on the 4th ROK-US Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group Meeting (EDSCG) in Seoul on September 15, 2023. The fourth meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) took place in Seoul's foreign ministry. Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP

Advertisement

The Hague-based OPCW's convention bans the use of CS gas and other toxic weapons in war zones. The watchdog did not identify the gas' origin.

“I remain appalled by the scale and frequency of Russia's use of riot control agents as a method of warfare against Ukrainian forces,” said Bonnie Jenkins, US Under-Secretary for Arms Control and International Security.

UK Sanctions 30 More ships in Russia’s ’Shadow Fleet’
Other Topics of Interest

UK Sanctions 30 More ships in Russia’s ’Shadow Fleet’

The vessels, often carrying Russian oil and gasoline but flying the flag of another country, allow the Kremlin to keep exporting despite sanctions on exports and an oil price cap on its global sales.

Russia's use of so-called riot control agents (RCAs) on the battlefield "and unlawful war against Ukraine has been no secret,” Jenkins told delegates at the OPCW's annual meeting.

“It is well documented not only by Ukraine, but also by NGOs, journalists and even Russian troops and state media,” Jenkins said.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of using chemical weapons in the nearly three-year-long conflict, with Kyiv's Western allies likewise claiming Moscow has employed banned weapons.

Advertisement

Last week's revelation by the OPCW documented the first use of riot control gas in areas where active fighting was taking place in Ukraine.

“Russia had once lied when it said it had no intention in invading Ukraine. It also lied when it said it was not using riot control agents in violation of the convention,” said Jenkins.

Russia's representative Kirill Lysogorsky hit back, saying “the collective West is trying to settle scores with countries it deemed undesirable.”

“The Kyiv regime continues to systematically use toxic chemicals and RCAs against the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the civilian population,” Lysogorsky said.

But the EU on Monday also said it was deeply worried that CS gas was used in Ukraine and it called for the swift identification of those responsible.

“We are hoping for a timely attribution of the RCA munition collected,” EU special envoy Stephan Klement told delegates.

“Russia has not provided any credible answers... on the growing number of reported uses of Riot Control Agents as a method of warfare by its forces in Ukraine.”

Advertisement

The OPCW's Chemical Weapons Convention strictly bans the use of riot control agents including CS, a type of tear gas, outside riot control situations when it is used as “a method of warfare.”

CS gas is non-lethal but causes sensory irritation including to the lungs, skin and eyes.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
UN Reports 376 Cases of Sexual Violence in War as Ukraine Aims to Support Victims War in Ukraine
UN Reports 376 Cases of Sexual Violence in War as Ukraine Aims to Support Victims
By UkrInform
3h ago
FACT-CHECK: Did America’s Most Popular Podcaster Joe Rogan Just Parrot a Bunch of Kremlin Propaganda? US
FACT-CHECK: Did America’s Most Popular Podcaster Joe Rogan Just Parrot a Bunch of Kremlin Propaganda?
By Stefan Korshak
11h ago
UK Sanctions 30 More ships in Russia’s ’Shadow Fleet’ Russia
UK Sanctions 30 More ships in Russia’s ’Shadow Fleet’
By AFP
11h ago
Russia Claims Ukraine Fired 8 Ballistic Missiles, Likely ATACMS Again Russia
Russia Claims Ukraine Fired 8 Ballistic Missiles, Likely ATACMS Again
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ICU Weekly Insight: Gradual Hryvnia Weakening And 3.5-year Government Bonds
Next » UN Reports 376 Cases of Sexual Violence in War as Ukraine Aims to Support Victims