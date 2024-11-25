Western countries and Russia crossed swords on Monday at a chemical arms control meeting, with a US official saying it was "appalled" by Moscow's alleged use of a banned riot control gas in Ukraine.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a week ago said CS riot gas had been discovered in shell and soil samples, given to it by Kyiv. The samples were taken from the zone where Ukraine was battling Russian forces.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

(L-R) Sasha Baker, US Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Bonnie Jenkins, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Chang Ho-jin, South Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Shin Beom-cheol, South Korea's Vice Minister of National Defense, attend a press conference on the 4th ROK-US Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group Meeting (EDSCG) in Seoul on September 15, 2023. The fourth meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) took place in Seoul's foreign ministry. Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP

Advertisement

The Hague-based OPCW's convention bans the use of CS gas and other toxic weapons in war zones. The watchdog did not identify the gas' origin.

“I remain appalled by the scale and frequency of Russia's use of riot control agents as a method of warfare against Ukrainian forces,” said Bonnie Jenkins, US Under-Secretary for Arms Control and International Security.

Other Topics of Interest UK Sanctions 30 More ships in Russia’s ’Shadow Fleet’ The vessels, often carrying Russian oil and gasoline but flying the flag of another country, allow the Kremlin to keep exporting despite sanctions on exports and an oil price cap on its global sales.

Russia's use of so-called riot control agents (RCAs) on the battlefield "and unlawful war against Ukraine has been no secret,” Jenkins told delegates at the OPCW's annual meeting.

“It is well documented not only by Ukraine, but also by NGOs, journalists and even Russian troops and state media,” Jenkins said.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of using chemical weapons in the nearly three-year-long conflict, with Kyiv's Western allies likewise claiming Moscow has employed banned weapons.

Advertisement

Last week's revelation by the OPCW documented the first use of riot control gas in areas where active fighting was taking place in Ukraine.

“Russia had once lied when it said it had no intention in invading Ukraine. It also lied when it said it was not using riot control agents in violation of the convention,” said Jenkins.

Russia's representative Kirill Lysogorsky hit back, saying “the collective West is trying to settle scores with countries it deemed undesirable.”