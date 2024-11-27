US President Joe Biden has secretly requested an additional $24 billion from Congress to support Ukraine and replenish US weapons stocks previously sent to Kyiv, according to documents reviewed by Politico.

The proposal was reportedly submitted on Nov. 25 and must be addressed by Dec. 20 to avoid a potential government shutdown.

The funding includes $16 billion to restock American military reserves and $8 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). Under the USAI, the Pentagon contracts manufacturers to produce weapons for Ukraine instead of drawing directly from US military stockpiles.

The request has reportedly drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers, who argue that additional aid to Ukraine undermines the possibility of peace talks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently stated that the US aims to equip Ukraine to sustain its defense through 2025 and approach negotiations from a position of strength. He also pledged to utilize all funds allocated by Congress before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon confirmed it is sending weapons to Ukraine weekly, using $9 billion previously approved for military aid. The latest $275 million package, delivered on Nov. 20, includes anti-aircraft weapons, artillery shells, Javelin anti-tank systems, and other equipment.

