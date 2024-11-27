Kyiv and Seoul have agreed to share intelligence on North Korea’s troop deployments to Russia and the transfer of weapons and technology between Pyongyang and Moscow following Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov’s visit to Seoul on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

During the visit, Umerov met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to a press release from Yoon’s office.

South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing its sources, reported earlier that Umerov arrived in Seoul on Wednesday alongside a Ukrainian delegation. The delegation included officials from Ukraine’s ministries of defense, foreign affairs, and economy.

Yoon welcomed the delegation and underscored the importance of joint efforts to address security threats stemming from Pyongyang and Moscow’s military cooperation, including North Korea’s troop deployments to Russia, according to the press release.

“The two sides agreed to continue sharing information on North Korea’s deployment of troops to Russia and the transfer of weapons and technology between Russia and North Korea, and to cooperate with allies,” it reads.

During the meeting, Umerov thanked South Korea’s continued solidarity with Ukraine. He said the various supports Seoul provided have been of real help to the Ukrainian people.

Umerov also detailed Ukraine’s security challenges, including the movement of North Korean troops and the overall crisis created by the war. He emphasized Ukraine’s active efforts to expand security partnerships with NATO, EU member states, and other major countries, while expressing optimism for deeper collaboration with South Korea.

The two also agreed to maintain close communication with the US, both the current Biden administration and the upcoming administration led by Donald Trump, regarding the war in Ukraine.

After meeting with Yoon, Umerov held talks with Seoul’s National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. The press release said the discussions focused on bilateral collaborations without elaborating on the details.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also held what he described as a “fruitful” meeting with Seoul’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

“In light of the shared security challenges posed by the growing ties between Russia and the DPRK, we discussed expanding cooperation in several areas. Security in Europe and Southeast Asia is closely interconnected,” Sybiha stated, referring to Pyongyang using the abbreviation of its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Weapon aid requests

On Nov. 26, the South China Morning Post, citing its own sources, said the Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov was expected to request weapons aid from Seoul.

Ukraine is believed to be interested in South Korea’s large stockpile of 155mm artillery shells.

Ukraine has consistently highlighted its urgent need for advanced defense systems, with Zelensky repeatedly emphasizing the importance of anti-aircraft missiles and artillery to counter ongoing threats from Russia.

Umerov’s visit followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s October announcement to send a delegation to South Korea after his phone conversation with Yoon.

Currently, South Korea limits its support for Ukraine to non-lethal aid, such as gas masks and field rations, due to its longstanding policy of not supplying lethal weapons to active conflicts.

Moscow has warned South Korea that supplying weapons to Ukraine would “fully destroy” bilateral relations.

However, reports of North Korean troops aiding Russia have prompted Yoon Suk-yeol to reconsider the country’s longstanding policy.

In October, South Korean intelligence confirmed North Korean troop deployments in Russia’s Kursk region, leading Yoon to warn that increased North Korean support for Russia could result in South Korea boosting its aid to Ukraine.

“Depending on the level of North Korean involvement, we will gradually adjust our support strategy in phases. This means we are not ruling out the possibility of providing weapons,” Yoon said at a press conference.

However, diplomatic efforts from Trump could lead Seoul to stick to its non-intervention stance.