Dmytro Lytvyn, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s communications adviser, responded to recent calls for Kyiv to lower the conscription age from 25 to 18 by saying that there are not enough weapons to begin with.

AP News reported Wednesday that the White House is allegedly pushing Ukraine to lower the conscription age to boost manpower, citing an unnamed senior Biden administration official, which echoed a statement by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Nov. 19.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Lytvyn responded on Wednesday evening by saying that Ukraine lacks weapons, not people, in fending off Russia’s invasion. He said delays in weapon deliveries from allies meant Kyiv “lacks weapons to equip already mobilized soldiers.”

“It doesn’t make sense to see calls for Ukraine to lower the mobilization age, presumably in order to draft more people, when we can see that previously announced equipment is not arriving on time. Because of these delays, Ukraine lacks weapons to equip already mobilized soldiers,” Lytvyn said on social media.