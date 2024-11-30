The official site of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports that he had telephone separate calls on Friday, Nov. 29, with the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, and the Presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Their purpose was to update the European leaders on the state of Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s armed aggression and stress the need for continued unflagging support for Ukraine from its supporters, coordination of their responses, and expediting Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

Zelensky assured the two European leaders that that Ukraine is managing to repulse strong Russian military pressure on the battleground in the Donbas and to recapture the territory under Ukrainian control in Russia’s border Kursk region, as well as to withstand the regular massive Russian drone and missile attacks on its cities and civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian president thanked Scholz and Macron for the vital help their respective countries are providing Ukraine.

He stated that the Russia is not interested in ending the war and uses every international contact to spread threats and ultimatums. Only Ukraine’s strong position can force Moscow to abandon its intentions.

According to the official account, “Zelensky stressed that this is necessary to bring closer a just peace, which can be done only in a strong position. That is why Ukraine needs an invitation to join NATO, the expansion of long-range capabilities and the continued training and manning of brigades – both on allied territories and through the development of France’s idea of training missions within Ukraine.”

Separately, the Ukrainian leader stated that he expects decisive messages from the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, which will be held shortly at the level of foreign ministers.

