The Ukrainian Atesh partisan movement has reported tracking a column of Russian military vehicles moving north through Crimea. According to a post on its Telegram channel on Thursday, Dec 12, the column was likely heading toward the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, where Moscow is preparing to intensify its offensive operations.

“The column included a significant number of armored vehicles, including tanks, BMPs, and APCs, as well as military tractors and trucks,” the partisans wrote.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Additionally, Atesh said, “All the information we have gathered has already been passed on as intended. We know where and how to stop this equipment from reaching mainland Ukraine!”

Last week Kyiv Post reported that the Kremlin is attempting to use an increase in offensive action in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, along with the use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile, to raise the stakes and as a bargaining tool for future negotiations. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, on Friday, Dec 6, in commnets on remarks made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with American blogger and host Tucker Carlson.

Advertisement

“Putinists are trying to inflate and present the threat to the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as a condition for negotiation, making it believable to the US. This nonsense was voiced by Lavrov in his interview with Tucker Carlson, while the Russian army conducts mock crossings of the Dnipro River during exercises and prepares for active operations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions,” Kovalenko stated on his Telegram channel.

Russia Could Test Launch Oreshnik Missile Friday Morning – NOTAM
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Could Test Launch Oreshnik Missile Friday Morning – NOTAM

Multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by Russia, alongside US warnings, indicate that Moscow might soon conduct a “test launch” of its new “Oreshnik” missile again.

In their strategy to raise the stakes, the Russians are attempting to “bargain” with threats: “The same way they did with the Oreshnik [nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile] case,” Kovalenko added.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Trump FBI Nominee Calls for Probe into How US Aid Was Spent in Ukraine Zelensky
Trump FBI Nominee Calls for Probe into How US Aid Was Spent in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
55m ago
Study: Europe, Not the US, Is Ukraine’s Most Important Source of Support by a Substantial Margin Europe
Study: Europe, Not the US, Is Ukraine’s Most Important Source of Support by a Substantial Margin
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
Russia Could Test Launch Oreshnik Missile Friday Morning – NOTAM War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russia Could Test Launch Oreshnik Missile Friday Morning – NOTAM
By Leo Chiu
2h ago
Macron, Tusk to Discuss Ukraine Security Ahead of Poland’s EU Presidency War in Ukraine
Macron, Tusk to Discuss Ukraine Security Ahead of Poland’s EU Presidency
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine’s F-16s Excel in Air Defense but Long-Range Weapons Sorely Needed
Next » Macron, Tusk to Discuss Ukraine Security Ahead of Poland’s EU Presidency