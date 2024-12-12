Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, expressed concerns over US financial aid to Ukraine during a recent episode of the Kash’s Corner podcast, calling for an investigation into how the funds have been used.

“I’ve asked this Congress to investigate where this money has gone. The American people are owed that answer because it's our money, our tax,” Patel said.

He highlighted the scale of US financial support, saying, “It’s not like we sent a billion dollars as if that was even a small number to begin with. We’ve sent 100 times that to one country.”

In reality, US defensive aid is sent as weapons systems versus cash.

Patel further condemned the lack of accountability, saying, “We just can’t have full faith and trust by giving a leader $100 billion and having him say, ‘I’m not telling you where the money went.’”

He also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly making unverified claims about a missile strike in November 2022.

“Zelensky... went on the world stage and said Russia fired a rocket into Poland, which would literally be an act of war. Well, it turned out that Russia fired no such rocket. It turned out that the rocket came from Ukraine and was fired into Poland,” he added.

On Nov. 15, 2022, during a massive Russian shelling of Ukraine, a missile struck the Lublin Voivodeship in Poland, killing two people. The following day, Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested it was likely an S-300 missile fired by Ukraine’s Defense Forces, a view supported by NATO, though Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine was not to blame.

Other Topics of Interest Europe, Not the US, Is Ukraine’s Most Important Source of Support by a Substantial Margin If money spent helping war refugees counts as money spent because Russia invaded Ukraine, then Europe is outspending the United States on Ukraine right now about three to one.

In September 2023, Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed the missile was launched by Ukrainian air defense.

However, in January 2024, RMF FM reported that Poland suspended its investigation due to Ukraine’s lack of cooperation. The Polish prosecutor’s office stated that multiple requests for confirmation of the missile's origin went unanswered, making it impossible to definitively determine responsibility for the deaths.

Patel argued that if Zelensky intends to continue asking the world for more financial support, including addressing the US Congress and requesting additional funds, he needs to be more cautious with his public statements.

“He needs to be more prepared about global statements that bring us to the precipice of war than doing what he did last fall with this missile attack or this missile launch,” he said.

US President-elect Donald Trump, in an interview aired on Sunday, Dec. 8, but recorded prior to the previous day’s meeting with Zelensky in Paris, said his incoming administration would reduce aid to Ukraine, which Washington has been steadfastly backing since its invasion by Russia nearly three years ago.

“Possibly. Yeah, probably, sure,” Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump revealed he had “a good meeting” with Zelensky. Following this, Zelensky expressed his gratefulness for Trump’s “strong resolve” to end the war in Ukraine. Trump once boasted he could end the Ukraine war in 24 hours.

Recently, he said that solving the Ukraine crisis would be his top priority when he takes office next month, calling the Middle East a “less difficult situation.” In an interview with Paris Match, Trump stated that both Russia and Ukraine were suffering significant losses, with hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed.