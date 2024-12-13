Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, targeting its energy infrastructure, with Poland responding by scrambling military jets amid the ongoing assault on Friday, Dec.13.

The missile attack followed a prolonged assault by Shahed drones. After a brief pause, on Thursday, Dec. 12, Russia resumed Shahed drone strikes on Ukrainian regions, the first in two days.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The kamikaze drones began entering Ukrainian airspace Thursday afternoon, leading to an overnight barrage. On Thursday evening, Shahed drone wreckage fell in Kyiv’s Pechersky district, though no damage was reported. Early Friday morning, a Russian drone struck a five-story residential building in Kharkiv’s Industrialny District.

By morning, Russian forces had launched missiles from Tu-95MS bombers. The missiles entered northern Ukraine and maneuvered across various regions.

Advertisement

Additionally, monitors reported the launch of “Kalibr” missiles and noted the takeoff of a MiG-31K from Savasleyka airfield, known to carry Kinzhal (“Dagger”) missiles. Since the air alert was announced, Ukrainian monitoring channels have repeatedly reported the launch and trajectory of Kinzhals toward Ukraine’s western regions. Active launches of ballistic missiles from Crimea were also reported.

Local Telegram channels reported explosions in several regions, including Odesa and Cherkasy, while air defense systems engaged in the Kyiv region.

Other Topics of Interest US Announces New $500 Mn Military Aid Package for Ukraine The package includes ammunition for precision HIMARS rocket launchers, artillery ammunition, drones, armored vehicles, and equipment to protect against chemical and nuclear attacks.

In Odesa, most residents have been left without electricity and water since the missile attack, halting electric transport. Preventive power cuts have also been imposed in parts of Lviv due to the missile threat.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said, “The energy sector throughout Ukraine is under massive attack.”

“The enemy continues its terror. Energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimize the negative consequences for the energy system,” he wrote.

Galushchenko added that damage assessments would begin once the security situation permits.

Advertisement

Ukrenergo has extended power outage schedules and implemented emergency outages in some regions, including Kyiv.

“Due to the massive missile attack on energy facilities, the scope of consumption restriction measures has been increased today,” the company reported.

Poland raises military aircraft in response

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated: “In connection with another Russian strike using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles on targets, including in western Ukraine, military aircraft have begun operating in our airspace.”

Under current procedures, additional fighter jets have been deployed, and ground-based air defense and radar systems are on high alert.

“The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the territories bordering the threatened areas,” the report added.

The Operational Command confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation and that all forces are fully prepared for immediate response.