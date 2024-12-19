Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a chemical plant in Rostov Oblast on December 18.
- Ukraine’s European allies continue to provide monetary and defense industrial support to sustain Ukraine’s war effort.
- Russian Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov heavily inflated alleged statistics about Russian territorial gains in 2024.
- The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on December 18 that Russian authorities detained the suspect who planted the improvised explosive device (IED) that killed Russian Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defense Forces (NBC) Head Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide, Major Ilya Polikarpov, in Moscow on December 17.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Kreminna, and Pokrovsk.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is increasingly tricking conscripts into signing military service contracts to fight in Ukraine likely in an effort to generate more assault forces and maintain the tempo of Russian offensive operations in Ukraine.
Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, and Frederick W. Kagan.
