A few hours after Britain’s The Times ran an editorial on Wednesday describing the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov as a “legitimate act of defense” on the part of Ukraine, the Kremlin said that the newspaper should “be careful” and that its senior staff are now “legitimate military targets.”

“All these individuals can and should be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian state,” former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media. “And for all Russian patriots, for that matter.”

Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of the federation’s Security Council, traditionally has been tasked with issuing veiled nuclear warnings against the West and the sorts of outlandish threats beneath even Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin’s threshold of decorum.

“The people who committed the crimes against Russia... always have accomplices,” Medvedev continued. “These may include the lousy jackals from The Times, who cowardly hid behind an editorial. Meaning, the publication’s entire management team.”

Russian investigators pinned Kirillov’s killing in Moscow on a 28-year-old Uzbek citizen connected to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). According to investigators, footage from the suspect’s camera was streamed live to the attack’s organizers in Dnipro, Ukraine. When Kirillov exited his building, the explosive device was remotely detonated.

“I came to Moscow on the instructions of Ukrainian special services. I bought a scooter, and later, the materials for the bomb arrived. I placed it near the general’s house. When he left, I pressed the button. I was promised $100,000 and a European passport,” the suspect told his interrogators from the FSB, the Russian successor to the Soviet KGB.

An SBU security source reportedly has confirmed to AFP that it was behind Tuesday’s killing, in what it called a “special operation” targeting a “war criminal”.

In a social media post, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy described Medvedev’s remark as a “gangster threat” that “smacks of desperation.”

“Our newspapers represent the best of British values: freedom, democracy and independent thinking,” Lammy said. “I stand with The Times.”

A spokesman for the British prime minister’s office said Medvedev’s threats were “simply the latest in a stream of desperate rhetoric coming out of Putin’s government.

“Unlike in Russia, a free press is a cornerstone of our democracy and we take any threats made by Russia incredibly seriously,” he said.