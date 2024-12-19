Russian social media reported the downing of another one of its Kamov Ka-52 “Alligator” (NATO: Hokum B) attack helicopters in what is strongly suspected to have been a friendly fire incident.

Ilya Tumanov, believed to be a serving officer in the Russian Armed Forces who posts under the pseudonym Fighterbomber on Telegram made another of his now customary announcements after the loss of Russian aircraft that simply said: “Sleep peacefully brothers…”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The tone of his announcement suggests that both crew members were most likely killed in the incident and the image he used alongside his message seemed to confirm it was a Ka-52. He went on to say that the preliminary cause of the crash was “our air SAM (surface-to-air missile) system,” and that a commission has been dispatched to investigate the incident.

Advertisement

The Ka-52, said to have a value of around $16 million, is the latest version of Russian attack helicopters that developed from the Kamov Ka-50 “Black Shark” that was designed in the late 1980s and came into service with Russia’s armed forces in 1995, the Ka-52 has been deployed since 2010. Known by Russian forces as the “Alligator,” it is Moscow’s most advanced attack helicopter.

It has received several upgrades to include “state-of-the-art” avionics and weaponry. This includes a nose-mounted radar, and a day / night thermal sighting system under the nose. Some versions have a mast fitted radar and a second sighting system that allows it to engage aerial targets.

Other Topics of Interest Recent Russian Briefings – Disinformation, Misinformation or Organizational Disarray? In the latest of a series of gaffes from senior Russians, its Chief of the General Staff accused the US of deploying a non-existent missile system on a recent NATO exercise.

Two crewmembers, the pilot and the optronics/radar operator, sit side-by-side in an armored crew compartment. The Ka-52 has a side-mounted cannon and six wing-mounted hardpoints to carry a mix of air-to-surface (ASM) and air-to-air (AAM) missiles depending on its mission. It is widely employed on reconnaissance, direct attack, and close air support (CAS) for ground forces.

Advertisement

The Ka-52, in common with so many Russian weapons systems, entered the war in Ukraine with a fearsome reputation, that it has failed overall to live up to.

This latest loss brings the number of Ka-52s lost since the full-scale invasion to around 70, or around half of the fleet Moscow likely had at the start of the 2022 invasion; with more than 50 destroyed, 12 seriously damaged, and one captured by Ukrainian forces.

A Ka-52 was shot down during the aborted Wagner Group June 2023 rebellion, along with an Ilyushin Il-22M (NATO: Coot) airborne command-center aircraft.

The loss of yet another high-value asset and its experienced crew members, particularly if confirmed to be another friendly fire incident, represents a significant setback to Russia’s operations in Ukraine.