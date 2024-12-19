The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) welcomes the introduction of Ukraine’s draft multiple citizenship law. This legislation represents a significant step forward in recognizing the diverse and global nature of the Ukrainian community and Ukraine’s EU integration.

For many years, the UWC has advocated for such legislation, understanding its potential to enhance Ukraine’s global presence and support the rights of Ukrainians living abroad. This law will enable Ukrainians to maintain their heritage and identity while contributing to their countries of residence and Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The current draft, however, requires important changes to ensure it fully serves the interests of Ukraine and all its citizens. These changes include:

Advertisement

Equality of Citizens Before the Law : It is crucial to prevent the division of citizens into “classes” and ensure that all citizens are treated equally under the law with all the same rights and responsibilities.

: It is crucial to prevent the division of citizens into “classes” and ensure that all citizens are treated equally under the law with all the same rights and responsibilities. Recognized Countries List : A limited list of recognized countries should be established, excluding those that pose a security risk to Ukraine, such as Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Iran, and others.

: A limited list of recognized countries should be established, excluding those that pose a security risk to Ukraine, such as Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Iran, and others. Citizenship Requirements: Applicants for Ukrainian citizenship must declare allegiance to the Ukrainian state, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They should demonstrate knowledge of Ukraine’s history, the responsibilities of Ukrainian citizenship, the Constitution of Ukraine, and proficiency in the Ukrainian language.

The UWC is committed to work closely with the Parliament of Ukraine to incorporate these essential elements into the final law. These recommendations are critical to ensure this legislation it meets the highest standards of efficacy, fairness and security while promoting the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians worldwide.

Advantages of the Multiple Citizenship Legislation for Ukraine

Such legislation offers several key advantages:

Encouraging Return : It encourages the return of Ukrainians to help defend and rebuild Ukraine, contributing their skills, knowledge, and resources to the country’s development and security. This must include full participation in public service of the Ukrainian state.

: It encourages the return of Ukrainians to help defend and rebuild Ukraine, contributing their skills, knowledge, and resources to the country’s development and security. This must include full participation in public service of the Ukrainian state. Engaging Global Ukrainians in Defence of Ukraine: By allowing multiple citizenships, Ukraine will strengthen its ties with the global Ukrainian community, fostering greater cultural, economic, and political connections worldwide. The global Ukrainian communities will ensure strong military, political and economic support for Ukraine among the people and government of their countries of residence.

By allowing multiple citizenships, Ukraine will strengthen its ties with the global Ukrainian community, fostering greater cultural, economic, and political connections worldwide. The global Ukrainian communities will ensure strong military, political and economic support for Ukraine among the people and government of their countries of residence. Slowing Assimilation: By allowing multiple citizenships, the law helps slow the assimilation of Ukrainians living abroad, enabling them to maintain a strong connection to their heritage and culture by not having to chose between the citizenship of Ukraine and the country of residence. With 25 million Ukrainians outside Ukraine today, maintaining their cultural and political identity is critical to Ukraine’s future.

About the Ukrainian World Congress

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) is an international non-profit, nonpartisan organization that serves as the global coordinating body for Ukrainian communities around the world. Founded in 1967, the UWC represents the interests of over 25 million Ukrainians living in more than 80 countries. The organization is dedicated to promoting the defence of the Ukrainian nation state, protecting its people and its territorial integrity. UWC promotes the national identity of Ukrainians globally.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Investigates Military Commander Abuse, Lawmakers Criticize Corruption and Delays Ukrainian officials investigate a platoon commander accused of beating soldiers and extorting money, while lawmakers condemn delays and corruption within the military.

Recognized by the United Nations Economic and Social Council as a non-governmental organization with special consultative status, the UWC has been instrumental in advocating for Ukraine’s Euro-integration, NATO membership, the recognition of the Holodomor as an act of genocide, and the protection of human and national minority rights.