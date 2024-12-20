Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has informed European Union leaders of his intention to block the extension of sanctions against Russia until after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

The EU currently has 15 packages of sanctions against Russia, which must be unanimously renewed every six months by all 27 member states. The next deadline for renewal is January 31, 2025, leaving only 11 days after Trump’s January 20 inauguration for a decision to be made.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Bloomberg sources reported that Orban’s stance “surprised” other EU leaders, who worry that Trump’s presidency could weaken US support for Ukraine and potentially lead to a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

EU officials fear Orban might align with Trump to undermine the bloc’s unity on sanctions and military and financial aid for Ukraine.

Orban has long opposed sanctions on Russia and has repeatedly blocked EU measures to support Ukraine. In recent months, Hungary vetoed 6.5 billion euros in aid for Kyiv, stopped funding for arms supplies through the European Peace Facility, and prevented the freezing of Russian assets worth billions of euros.

Orban, who has expressed support for Trump’s approach to swiftly ending the Russia-Ukraine war, visited Moscow this summer and claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to peace talks.

Other Topics of Interest President Poland Offers EU Security Poland assumes the presidency of the EU Council on January 1. What can be expected.

He warned EU leaders that Europe would struggle to maintain its pro-war stance if Trump returns to power.

In contrast, the Kremlin has downplayed the possibility of a shift in US sanctions policy under Trump, though Putin has emphasized that lifting Western sanctions is a condition for ending the war.