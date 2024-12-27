A ship loaded with 500 tons of Ukrainian flour to help Syrian families is en route to Syria, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Monday statement.

The humanitarian aid donation, packed in 15-kilogram bags, will feed 33,250 families, or 167,000 people, and should arrive in Syria by ship in the coming weeks, he said on social platform X, formerly Twitter.

Zelensky said the aid is part of Kyiv’s “Grain From Ukraine” humanitarian program in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

“We wish Syria and its people security, stability and recovery. We know the true value of these things,” Zelensky added. The social media statement was duplicated in Arabic and Ukrainian.