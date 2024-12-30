Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explicitly rejected two suggestions reportedly considered by US President-elect Donald Trump’s team in early November 2024 as conditions for ending the war in Ukraine – the delay of Ukraine’s membership in NATO for 20 years and the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin enshrined his alleged policy of Ukrainian “denazification” in a new state strategy document about countering extremism, demonstrating how Putin continues to make the same demands for the removal of the Ukrainian government that he made in 2022 when launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia of shooting the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 passenger flight over the Republic of Chechnya on December 25 and of attempting to cover up Russia’s responsibility for the plane’s crash in Kazakhstan — effectively rejecting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lackluster apology.
- Ukrainian forces are successfully innovating to combat Russian guided glide bomb strikes against Kharkiv Oblast.
- The US delivered its first liquified natural gas (LNG) shipment to Ukraine on December 27.
- Salome Zurabishvili announced her departure from the Georgian presidential palace on December 29 but stated that she considers herself to be Georgia’s “legitimate” president.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk and Vuhledar and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.
- Russia reportedly continues to face labor shortages that Russian military recruitment and persistent demographic problems are likely exacerbating.
Authors: Christina Harward, Davit Gasparyan, Angelica Evans, Nate Trotter, and Frederick W. Kagan.
