Russia on Sunday vowed to retaliate after the channels of its state media were apparently blocked on the popular Telegram social media platform in the EU.

On Sunday the channels of Ria Novosti news agency, Rossiya 1, Pervyi Kanal and NTV television, and Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspapers were not accessible in several countries, including France, Belgium, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands and Italy, according to media reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Neither Telegram nor EU sources have yet commented on the disruption.

Moscow called the move “an act of censorship”.

“The systematic cleansing of all undesirable sources of information from the information space continues,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said.

Slamming the “constant campaign of repression against Russian media in nearly all European Union countries”, she said that “these attacks and similar ones against our media will not remain unanswered”.

Advertisement

“We reserve the right to respond in the same manner,” she said, denouncing the “censorship”.

Tensions between the European Union and Russia soared after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, nearly all the few opposition media outlets that were operating in Russia have been shut.

The EU had previously banned Russian state media like Ria Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta from being distributed in the bloc, charging them with disseminating propaganda.

Transnistria Halts Gas Supplies as Ukraine Transit Deal Runs Out
Other Topics of Interest

Transnistria Halts Gas Supplies as Ukraine Transit Deal Runs Out

Authorities in Moldova’s separatist Transdniestria region on Sunday cut off gas supplies to several state institutions as a deal allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine comes to an end.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Israel’s Airline Suspends Flights to Moscow Until March Following Azeri Plane Incident Putin
Israel’s Airline Suspends Flights to Moscow Until March Following Azeri Plane Incident
By Kyiv Post
50m ago
Russian Tanker Suspected Involvement in Cable Damage in Gulf of Finland Russia
Russian Tanker Suspected Involvement in Cable Damage in Gulf of Finland
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Transnistria Halts Gas Supplies as Ukraine Transit Deal Runs Out War in Ukraine
Transnistria Halts Gas Supplies as Ukraine Transit Deal Runs Out
By TVP World
3h ago
US and Foreign Leaders Praise Jimmy Carter’s Legacy War in Ukraine
US and Foreign Leaders Praise Jimmy Carter’s Legacy
By AFP
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 29, 2024
Next » US and Foreign Leaders Praise Jimmy Carter’s Legacy